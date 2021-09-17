Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Up 107.9% in August

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS EMITF opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Elbit Imaging has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, with interests in the real estate sector in India and in the medical instruments sector in Israel. It operates through the Medical Instruments segment and the Lands in India segment. The Medical Instruments segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems through indirect holdings in INSIGHTEC Ltd., a company operating in the life sciences sector.

