Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Up 107.9% in August

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
OTCMKTS EMITF opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Elbit Imaging has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.72.
About Elbit Imaging
