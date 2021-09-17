Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.75. 24,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $219.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

