Elizabeth Marie Miller Purchases 1,700 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Elizabeth Marie Miller acquired 1,700 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.