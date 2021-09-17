Elizabeth Marie Miller Purchases 1,700 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Elizabeth Marie Miller acquired 1,700 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $14.59.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
