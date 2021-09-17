Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.06.

NYSE:EFC opened at $18.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $933.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.