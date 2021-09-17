Elysian Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164,046.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $320,124.03 and approximately $164,046.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00129849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045001 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

