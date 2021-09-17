Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,437,100 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 2,564,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 305.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMRAF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMRAF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379. Emera has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.