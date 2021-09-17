Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.57.

ZBRA stock opened at $584.76 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.