Empirical Finance LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.66 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

