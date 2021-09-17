Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 634 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $84.86 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

