Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 19.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

