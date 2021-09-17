Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 88,348 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,348 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

ATUS stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.