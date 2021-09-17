Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,875,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

