Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,585 shares of company stock worth $18,558,305 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $426.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

