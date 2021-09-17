Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RL opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.86. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

