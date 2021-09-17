Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $8.22 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 231,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,880,000 after acquiring an additional 788,974 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 137,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

