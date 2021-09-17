Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $11.28 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $349,075,871.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,460,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $439.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

