Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 21,000 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

