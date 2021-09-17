Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.42. 162,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 277,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

The firm has a market cap of C$768.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

