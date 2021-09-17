Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at $246,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

