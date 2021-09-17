Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson Sells 2,000 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ENTG stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,525. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $133.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

