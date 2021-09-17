Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Capri by 12.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capri by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Capri by 40.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

