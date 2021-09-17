Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,395 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 39.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ITT by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ITT by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $223,809,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,956 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $89.02 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

