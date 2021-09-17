Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.55 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

