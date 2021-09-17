Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

