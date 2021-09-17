Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,834 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BCE by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 373.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 93.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

