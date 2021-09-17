Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 138.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $143.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average of $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

