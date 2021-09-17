Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 96.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lear by 53.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lear by 32.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lear by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lear by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $155.00 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.93.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.