EUNO (EUNO) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. EUNO has a market cap of $15.00 million and $8,659.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.76 or 0.00846991 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,317,209,287 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

