Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of ERRFY remained flat at $$11.99 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,799. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

