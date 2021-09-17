Everest (ID) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Everest has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $31.77 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00118386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00172755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.61 or 0.07329000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,571.13 or 1.00313016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00831604 BTC.

About Everest

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

