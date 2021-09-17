Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,084 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,182. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,349. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.42. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Cowen lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.