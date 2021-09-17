Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to post sales of $165.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $173.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $169.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $640.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.90 million to $658.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $773.53 million, with estimates ranging from $716.90 million to $854.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million.

NYSE EXTN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $138.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exterran by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exterran by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Exterran by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

