F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,436,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,686. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $139.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

