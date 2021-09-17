Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $125,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. 25,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,555. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

