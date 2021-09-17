Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $32.05. 100,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,457. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

