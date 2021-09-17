Factorial Partners LLC Has $625,000 Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,579. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.