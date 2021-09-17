Factorial Partners LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of M/I Homes worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

