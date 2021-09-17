Factorial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 41.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 41.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 78,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE AL traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $37.75. 13,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

