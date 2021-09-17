Factorial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 64.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 788.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 9.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,374. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

