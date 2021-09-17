Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FOLGF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 154,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,660. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
