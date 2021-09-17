Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FOLGF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 154,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,660. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

