FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FZT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 1,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,568. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.
About FAST Acquisition Corp. II
