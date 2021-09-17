FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FZT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 1,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,568. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

