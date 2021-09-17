Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. 2,060,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.49. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.63. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,315. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

