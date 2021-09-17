FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 4.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 191,992 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,548,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $397.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.29.

NYSE FDX traded down $4.11 on Friday, reaching $254.27. The stock had a trading volume of 77,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $230.27 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

