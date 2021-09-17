Feellike (FLL) Hits Market Capitalization of $17,304.21

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,304.21 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

