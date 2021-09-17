Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.03. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 20,497 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

