Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $35,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.41. 53,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,324. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

