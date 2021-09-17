Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.14. Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 4,874 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

