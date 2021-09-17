Fiera Capital Corp Has $137.70 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $137,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.63 on Friday, hitting $373.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,697,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

