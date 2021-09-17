Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.40% of Analog Devices worth $178,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 117.0% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $171.70. 104,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

