Fiera Capital Corp Sells 28,566 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,076,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,566 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $343,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,221.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 958,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,370,000 after purchasing an additional 886,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7,534.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 728,375 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.84. 43,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

